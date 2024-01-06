American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

AMNB stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $512.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.94.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American National Bankshares by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American National Bankshares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

