Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 99.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.82% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $620.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

