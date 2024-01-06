Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AP opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.72. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

