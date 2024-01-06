Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 172.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.46. 2,009,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,742. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.