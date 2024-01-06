Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Amphenol by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Amphenol by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $94.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $99.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

