Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 537,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,899 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $45,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

