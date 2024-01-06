AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.75

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.75 and traded as high as $21.61. AMREP shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 17,068 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

AMREP Stock Up 7.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.96.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 47.23%.

Insider Activity

In other AMREP news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $31,180.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 322,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,841.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Robotti purchased 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $31,180.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 322,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,815.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $622,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMREP by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AMREP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AMREP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in AMREP during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

