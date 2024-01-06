Analysts’ Downgrades for January 6th (ASPS, AXGN, BWA, BZUN, DLB, FSTR, GDDY, HVT, SGC, TCX)

Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, January 6th:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.