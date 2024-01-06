Analysts Set Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT at $62.88

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 26,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,487,000. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 102,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 67,856 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

BMY opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.