Analysts Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Price Target at $45.00

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after buying an additional 210,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $403,032,000 after buying an additional 280,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Tapestry by 100,555.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $410,396,000 after acquiring an additional 160,015 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

