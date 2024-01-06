Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Target Price at GBX 2,890

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2024

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,890 ($36.80).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WIZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($43.30) to GBX 3,200 ($40.75) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,860 ($49.15) to GBX 3,000 ($38.20) in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.92) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wizz Air

Insider Buying and Selling at Wizz Air

In other Wizz Air news, insider Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri purchased 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,877 ($23.90) per share, with a total value of £26,672.17 ($33,964.31). Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wizz Air Trading Up 0.7 %

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 2,137 ($27.21) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.79, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,944.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,126.95. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,518.50 ($19.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,229 ($41.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26.

Wizz Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.