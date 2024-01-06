Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Target Price at GBX 2,890

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,890 ($36.80).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WIZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($43.30) to GBX 3,200 ($40.75) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,860 ($49.15) to GBX 3,000 ($38.20) in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.92) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri purchased 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,877 ($23.90) per share, with a total value of £26,672.17 ($33,964.31). Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 2,137 ($27.21) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.79, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,944.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,126.95. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,518.50 ($19.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,229 ($41.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

