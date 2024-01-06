Analysts’ Upgrades for January 6th (AEO, BECN, CDXC, CIEN, D, DMLP, ESE, FELE, HIVE, HOPE)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, January 6th:
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.