Analyzing BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) & TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BTC Digital and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A TAL Education Group -8.25% -2.65% -2.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BTC Digital and TAL Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A TAL Education Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TAL Education Group has a consensus price target of $9.70, suggesting a potential downside of 23.26%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than BTC Digital.

0.5% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTC Digital and TAL Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.22 $7.69 million N/A N/A TAL Education Group $1.02 billion 7.90 -$135.61 million ($0.15) -84.26

BTC Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TAL Education Group.

Risk & Volatility

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAL Education Group has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats BTC Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. It provides tutoring services primarily through small-class services under the Xueersi, Xueersi Online School, First Leap, Tipaipai, Xiaohou AI, Xiaohoucode, Aiqidao, Mamabang, Kaoyanbang, and Shunshunliuxue brand names; and personalized premium services under Izhikang name. The company also operates jzb.com, an online education platform; provides investment management and consulting services; develops and sells software and networks, as well as related consulting services; and sells educational materials and products. TAL Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

