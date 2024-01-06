Analyzing Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT)

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BTC Digital and Udemy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get BTC Digital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Udemy 0 2 6 0 2.75

Udemy has a consensus price target of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 5.92%. Given Udemy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A Udemy -19.75% -37.14% -17.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares BTC Digital and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.5% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Udemy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTC Digital and Udemy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.22 $7.69 million N/A N/A Udemy $629.10 million 3.19 -$153.88 million ($0.95) -13.79

BTC Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Udemy.

Risk & Volatility

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Udemy has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Udemy beats BTC Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

(Get Free Report)

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Udemy

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.