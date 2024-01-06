AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $79.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.95 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.420–0.350 EPS.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

ANGO opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $247.47 million, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on AngioDynamics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on ANGO

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,385,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,030,000 after acquiring an additional 96,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after acquiring an additional 46,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,977,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,074,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.