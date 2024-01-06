ANGLE (LON:AGL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.57

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.57 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 31.92 ($0.41). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 31.40 ($0.40), with a volume of 40,650,552 shares trading hands.

ANGLE Stock Down 17.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.94. The company has a market cap of £67.75 million, a P/E ratio of -288.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 7.51.

ANGLE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.