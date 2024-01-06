ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Shares Up 163.2%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 163.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00. 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

ANGLE Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.60.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

