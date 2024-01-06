Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.92

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.92 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 54.17 ($0.69). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.73), with a volume of 468,216 shares traded.

Anglo Asian Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £62.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,500.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.63.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

