Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $289.59. 867,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,330. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

