Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $289.59 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.74.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

