Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

AON Stock Down 0.4 %

AON opened at $289.59 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.74. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

