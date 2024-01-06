Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Caroline Baumal Sells 2,751 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $165,197.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,506.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ APLS opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.91.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,238,000 after purchasing an additional 68,687 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 588,875 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,659,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,166,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).
