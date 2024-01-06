Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.85 and last traded at $64.76. 954,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,048,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $165,197.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,506.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,164,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,206,000 after buying an additional 852,331 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

