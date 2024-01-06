Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) were up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 1,644,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,550,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APLD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. The business had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,798 shares of company stock worth $442,614. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

