Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Trading Up 2.1%

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.24). Approximately 19,256 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 12,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.21).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,357.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Arcontech Group Company Profile

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

