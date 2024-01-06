Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Acquires 127,381 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,381 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB remained flat at $29.71 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,213. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $29.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

