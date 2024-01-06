Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Acquires 645 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 15.8% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $77,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,234,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,321,000 after acquiring an additional 56,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,362,000 after acquiring an additional 503,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.64. 5,376,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,720. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.73. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $377.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

