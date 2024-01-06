Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,229,187 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

