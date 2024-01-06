Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Buys 391 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $555,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,276,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:CEMB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.76. 12,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

