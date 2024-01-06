Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,424,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after buying an additional 240,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.38. 485,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,931. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

