Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth about $250,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 827,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,792. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.637 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

