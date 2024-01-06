Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYF. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $423,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $490,000.

Shares of RYF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 27,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,626. The firm has a market cap of $304.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $62.37.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

