Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,890,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,408. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average is $83.95. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $96.02. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

