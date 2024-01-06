Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.4% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $462.29. 435,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,209. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $487.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

