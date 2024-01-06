Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,927 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $396.75. 44,742,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,297,528. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $412.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

