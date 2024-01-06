Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,438 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ISTB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,764. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

