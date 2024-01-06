Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF accounts for 1.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

MOO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 103,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,837. The firm has a market cap of $996.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.03. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $71.79 and a 52-week high of $93.13.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

