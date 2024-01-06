Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) COO Patrick O’brien Sells 8,749 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) COO Patrick O’brien sold 8,749 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $282,417.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Patrick O’brien sold 22,841 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $805,602.07.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $42.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.77.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

