Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider James C. Hamilton Sells 32,143 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,143 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,130,790.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

ARWR opened at $35.60 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,780,000 after buying an additional 1,584,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $60,235,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 633,827 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,103,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

