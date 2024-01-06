Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 3.1 %
ARTW opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
