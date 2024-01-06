Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Trading 3.7% Higher

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.13. 497,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,044% from the average session volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
Ascend Wellness Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.
Ascend Wellness Company Profile
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ascend Wellness
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.