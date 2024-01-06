Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.17 ($26.48).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($23.88) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 2,346 ($29.87) on Friday. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,740 ($22.16) and a one year high of GBX 2,485 ($31.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,336.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a GBX 45.80 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $14.20. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,507.46%.

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 36,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($29.92), for a total value of £848,021 ($1,079,868.84). Company insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

