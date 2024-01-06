AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,055 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,574,000 after purchasing an additional 499,916 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,490,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.6 %

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,008,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $211.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

