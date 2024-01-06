Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Astronics Stock Down 2.6 %
Astronics stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $533.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Astronics has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $162.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.66 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
