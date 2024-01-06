Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Astronics Stock Down 2.6 %

Astronics stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $533.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Astronics has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $162.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.66 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astronics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 101.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.