ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Insider Elliot S. Davis Sells 1,789 Shares

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ATI Price Performance

ATI stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.24. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. Equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATI. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in ATI during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ATI during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

