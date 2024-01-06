Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 1.44% of Atkore worth $81,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 108,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Atkore by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Atkore by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.38. 302,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,241. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.99 and a 12-month high of $165.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.34.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

