Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atlantic American

Atlantic American Stock Up 1.2 %

AAME stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $50.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.36. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.59 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar raised its stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up about 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.