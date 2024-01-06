Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

AI stock opened at C$10.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$461.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.16. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$9.76 and a 12-month high of C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 104.21, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.79.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.41 million for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 83.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1187166 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Fundamental Research set a C$13.34 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Laurentian set a C$13.00 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AI

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Featured Articles

