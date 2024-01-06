AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $20.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get AT&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

Institutional Trading of AT&T

AT&T Trading Up 1.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 36,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 92,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,396,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 27,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.