Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $219.82

Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 219.82 ($2.80) and traded as high as GBX 324.90 ($4.14). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 315 ($4.01), with a volume of 89,990 shares traded.

Audioboom Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £49.96 million, a P/E ratio of -525.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Audioboom Group

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £4,999.83 ($6,366.78). Corporate insiders own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

